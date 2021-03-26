Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,260,000 after buying an additional 106,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,349,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $162.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,930. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $147.85 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

