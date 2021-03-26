North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.35

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $10.90. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 38,442 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

The firm has a market cap of $328.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

