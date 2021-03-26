Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nomura by 76.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.