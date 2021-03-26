Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

