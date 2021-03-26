Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NKTX traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $34.21. 4,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16.
In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
