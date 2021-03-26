Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Down 5.8%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 5,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,736,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

