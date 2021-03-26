NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $176.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 306,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,997,488 shares.The stock last traded at $127.34 and had previously closed at $133.16.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.77.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 915,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.89. The stock has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.