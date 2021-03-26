Nick Lane Sells 23,352 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,866. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

