NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3413 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

