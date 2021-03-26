Newfoundland Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,570,977 Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Aenza S.A.A. accounts for about 4.4% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned approximately 0.90% of Aenza S.A.A. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 3,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

