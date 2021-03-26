New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 10,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 3,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

