New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NRZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 42,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

