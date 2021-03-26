New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

