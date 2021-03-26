New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,200 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

EOG stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. 154,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,374. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

