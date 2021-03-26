New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. 106,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,013. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

