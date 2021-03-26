New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 143,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.71. The stock had a trading volume of 97,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,480. 3M has a 1 year low of $130.61 and a 1 year high of $193.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.24. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.