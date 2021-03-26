New England Asset Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 239,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. 155,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,954. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

