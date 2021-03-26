New England Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 514.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 148,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,038. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

