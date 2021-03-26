Neutrino Token (NSBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $378,910.00

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Neutrino Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.75 or 0.00031909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $30.75 million and approximately $378,910.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00459135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00058164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00178093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00800120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00052272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,836,153 tokens. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

