Neurocrine Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,369 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,341% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

