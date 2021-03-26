NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $4.66. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 40,276 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.