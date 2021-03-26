Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UEPS opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

