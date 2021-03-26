Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NLTX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 8,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,897 shares of company stock valued at $210,390 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

