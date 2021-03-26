Neogen Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neogen in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. Neogen has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $913,751.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

