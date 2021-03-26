Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 148,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 432,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

NTTHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

