Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $305,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.37. 17,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,073. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $182.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

