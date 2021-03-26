Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,420,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 192,172 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.66. 2,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.62. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

