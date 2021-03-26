Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $42,574,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,929. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

