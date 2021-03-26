Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $224,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 85,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,818. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

