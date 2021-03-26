Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.34. 4,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,475. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

