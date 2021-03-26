Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $35,763,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. 39,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.