Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €56.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.25 ($73.24).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM stock opened at €54.15 ($63.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 63.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is €54.63 and its 200-day moving average is €59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €39.00 ($45.88) and a 1 year high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.