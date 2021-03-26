Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.85 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
