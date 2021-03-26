Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.85 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

