National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
NGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.
NYSE NGG traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,181. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $63.78.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
