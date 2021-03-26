National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

