Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $91.14

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.14, but opened at $97.79. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $97.54, with a volume of 631 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $710.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

