Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 119,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 869,020 shares.The stock last traded at $13.65 and had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,644 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 557,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

