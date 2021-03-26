MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.90

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.90 and traded as high as C$52.82. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$51.60, with a volume of 64,851 shares trading hands.

MTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -35.67.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

