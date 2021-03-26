M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.15.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,489,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.