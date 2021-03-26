M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,040,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.57 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

