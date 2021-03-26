M&T Bank Corp Invests $254,000 in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,525,000.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

OLMA stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). Analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.