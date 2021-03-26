M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

