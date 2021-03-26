M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 4,227 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $81.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

