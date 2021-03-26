MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Gap Down to $17.38

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $16.50. MSG Networks shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 4,907 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $901.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSG Networks by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.