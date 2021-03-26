Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $37,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.