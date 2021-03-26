Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%.

NYSE:MOV traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.11. 4,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,263. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

