MorphoSys’ (MOR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.73.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
