MorphoSys’ (MOR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

