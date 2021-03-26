Morpheus Labs One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.31 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $45.97 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 83.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.41 or 0.00638637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024197 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

