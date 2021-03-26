Morgan Stanley Sells 14,536 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of BlackRock worth $1,617,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $17.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $744.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.94. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.90 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

