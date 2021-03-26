Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAFRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SAFRY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 88,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,041. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

